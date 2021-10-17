Maria And Abiola Ahmed

Premium beauty brand and company, Hush’D Makeover has unveiled BBNaija Season 6 Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin as their latest brand ambassador. The unveiling ceremony and signing of the contract which was a spectacle of splendour and glitzy beauty took place a couple of days ago at the company’s office in Lagos.

The excited Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Omotunde Ahmed expressed her delight via her Instagram page, extolling the beauty and virtues of the reality TV star.

“Today, we are excited to welcome @mariachikebenjamin to the Hush’D Makeover brand as our latest ambassador. Maria is a beautiful, confident intelligent lady that represents what we preach with our products; making women feel beautiful in their natural skin. We welcome her on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership,” she writes.

“Our brand is unique in every way. We are a made-in-Nigeria organic skincare brand and we have products and services that are affordable for everyone. We let our products speak for us. Hence letting your skin do the talking,” Abiola Ahmed added with pride.

Abiola Ahmed started Hush’D Makeover Limited in 2015 as an extension of her passion. What has since followed is a string of amazing products, which has distinguished the brand as one of the top players in the beauty space.