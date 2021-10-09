Masai Ujiri

By Jacob Ajom

Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa founder, has announced that they will unveil four new basketball courts in Nigeria later this month.

Ujiri will unveil the courts as part of the foundation’s Built Within initiative, a multi-year investment in building and refurbishing 100 courts across the African continent.

Courts will be unveiled in Lagos at Ijeshatado Grammar School, Oworonshoki, at a Community Park, and Ilupeju Grammar School.

Additionally, they will unveil a new practice court for the Lagos Warriors professional basketball team with head coach Colonel Sam Ahmedu and local community leaders.

“I am so pleased that Giants of Africa has continued to show their firm commitment to developing talents in Nigeria,” said Ahmedu.

One of the most difficult challenges for athletes in Nigeria, and throughout all of Africa, is the lack of quality facilities and equipment to foster their talents.

“The African continent and Nigeria specifically, is teeming with raw talent,” Ujiri agreed.

“As we see more and more players drafted into the NBA from Nigeria, it’s never been more clear how much the continent needs this investment to find the next generation of stars — both on the court and off it.”

Since 2003, Giants of Africa has used sport to help empower youth to dream big, hosting basketball camps and clinics for boys and girls in 17 countries across the continent.

Last month, Giants of Africa launched the 100-court initiative and unveiled facilities in Kenya and Tanzania.

Over five more courts will be unveiled in October and November throughout Nigeria, Burkina Faso (sponsored by IAMGOLD) and the Ivory Coast.

Select courts in Nigeria and Burkina Faso are also made possible with support from Project Tseigh (PjT), who provided solar panel light installations.

Vanguard News Nigeria