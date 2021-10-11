By Ikechukwu Odu

Despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, and the resolution to stop the order by the South East Governors, there was total compliance to it at Nsukka and environs.

Vanguard monitored the situation and observed that markets, commercial banks, and petrol stations were all shut even as there were less human and vehicular movements on the road.

Vanguard equally gathered that some commercial banks have re-adjusted their working days to Saturday to make up for the lost Mondays.

