Ghana Jollof, the first Showmax Original comedy-drama in West Africa, is now streaming exclusively on Showmax.

The show tells the story of two young Nigerians, Jasper (AMVCA winner Funnybone) and Romanus (AMAA nominee Akah Nnani), who move to Ghana to “jollof”.

In the first episode, Jasper and Romanus meet at the University of Lagos. There they are joined by Nnamdi (Uzor Arukwe, who starred as dreaded crime boss Knight in Sugar Rush) and Kweku (heartthrob James Gardiner from Ghana’s popular telenovela Dede).

We find out that Romanus is a hustler, while Jasper’s whole family is “very smart”. Nnamdi likes to flex, and Ghanaian-born Kweku has his heart set on a girl. Bonds are made and friendships are formed.

Ghana Jollof is produced by Nigeria’s king of comedy, Basketmouth, and boasts a sizzling Nigerian and Ghanaian cast including comedian/actor Buchi, AMAA nominee Joselyn Dumas, leading comedienne Jacinta Ocansey, Mawuli Gavor (Chief Daddy), popular reality star Portia Freelove, model and actress Brihanna Kinte, veteran actor Jackson Albert Davies (Beasts of No Nation), actress Korkor Oyeba Mensah, and multiple-award-winning comedian/actor Kalybos, not to mention Basketmouth himself.

Speaking about the show, Basketmouth shared, “I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana Jollof is a realisation of that dream. I’m excited for the fans to finally see what we’ve cooked up.”

Ghana Jollof is directed by AMVCA nominee Diji Aderogba, whose debut feature film About A Boy won the Audience Choice Award at Nollywood Film Week in Paris, France.

Ghana Jollof has 13 episodes to devour, with new episodes dropping every Friday, and is available for streaming across Africa and in the UK.