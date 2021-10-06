•says it’s their passports to a new Nigeria

•calls for Igbo Presidency in 2023

A popular youth leader in the southeast geopolitical zone, Comrade Chukwu Emmanuel Uchenna, has called on the youths of the region to troop out en masse and register for their permanent voter cards (PVCs) as that would allow them the leeway to participate actively in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Comrade Chukwu who made this appeal while addressing selected newsmen at an event organised by a civil society organisation for the sensitisation of the region’s youths on the importance of PVC in Enugu State also stated that the PVC is the only way the youth could engage in politics and shape the affairs of the country.

According to him, a new Nigeria is possible only if the youths could take the pain to leave their comfort zone and arm themselves with their PVCs. He further reiterated his commitment to partnering with different sectors of the society especially the civil society organisations on how to get the youths closer to the core decision making platform of the country.

The former University of Nigeria’s Students Union President who is currently into real estate development and agro-allied industry while recalling how the founding fathers of Nigeria such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, General Yakubu Gowon, General Chukwuemeka Odemegwu Ojukwu, who in their youth, fought for the independence of Nigeria in the 1950s and 1960s, expressed optimism that such great feats could be replicated in today’s Nigeria through youth’s engagement and active political participation. He therefore stated that a new Nigeria with a thriving economy, political stability and social progress driven by technology was much possible.

While feeding questions from journalists, the youth entrepreneur maintained that he believed the only way a progressive Nigeria where peace, unity and love would prevail was to consider the South Eastern part of Nigeria for the position of president in 2023.

He thus appealed to the leaderships of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to consider the zone for the sake of justice, equity and fairness and cede their presidential tickets to the zone.

Meanwhile, Comrade Chukwu has showered encomium on the Chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee who doubles as Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for deeming it feat to zone the PDP national chairmanship position to the north, a decision which would pave the way for the Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. This, according to him, would alter the political permutation of the party and reshape the destiny of the country.