By Gabriel Olawale

Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium, GET Africa in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Health is set to host the 7th African conference on One Health and Biosecurity.

Speaking ahead of the conference slated for 27th to 29th October, Chief Operation Officer, GET Africa, Dr. Ayodotun Bobadoye, said that the concept of one health is necessary for ensuring biosecurity, “The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Universal Approach to Addressing Biosecurity Threats – Genomic Intelligence and Vaccines.”

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the role of genomic intelligence in keeping pace with effective vaccine development cannot be overemphasis, “this conference is going to be beneficial to all health practitioners, policy makers in government and private sector, other professionals, and every health conscious person.

“But in order to be covid 19 compliant, those who can’t make it physically to the conference are encouraged to join online via the conference’s social media platforms or getafrica.org.”

The event which will take place in Lagos will have in attendance experts from across the globe. Vice Chancellor, The University of the West Indies, Sir Hillary Beckles will be the lead speaker; Prof. Charles Wiysonge, Epidemiologist & Vaccinologist, South African Cochrane Centre; Prof. Christian Happi; Dr. Vallierie Oriol Matthieu, Global Medical Affairs Lead, Vaccines Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, Netherlands; Dr Sam Ujewe, Senior Research Ethics Advisor, Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

“Others are Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Ibadan; Dr. M. Th. Mayrthofer, Head of ELSI Services & Research BBMRI-ERIC, Austria; Pasquela De Blaiso, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Engineering SRL (ISENET), Milan, Italy; Prof. Alan Christoffels, Director of the South African National Bioinformatics Institute; Prof. Abiodun Denoloye, Professor of Applied Entomolgy, Lagos State University; Dr Tom Rausch, Communication Expert, Minstere de la Sainte Luxembourg University and. Dr Ayodotun Bobadoye, Chief Operation Officer, Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium.