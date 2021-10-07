Michael Kwame Adade, a 26-year-old German based footballer has quit his career as a professional footballer to expand his charity foundation to Ghana to help children who are unable to go to School.

Born in Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana but raised in Germany, Michael Kwame Adade attended a soccer academy, a school for players who played at Bayern Munich, Unterhaching or 1860 Munich, going on to play for Bayern youth, 1860 Rosenheim youth, and 1860 München Youth before a suffering a career ending injury.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, who runs a small private jet company and a charity foundation that provides warm food, warm jackets and warm blankets for 80- 100 homeless people every winter, plans to expand this benevolence into Ghana.

Speaking about his intentions for this project he stated, “I’ve been blessed to have had the privilege to pursue opportunities overseas. And it’s a privilege I do not take for granted. Especially when you consider that there are many children who could grow up to positively impact the world if given the chance, who don’t have that same privilege to go to school, to live their dreams or find anyone to take a chance on them.

So I want to give back to Ghana, my beloved Homeland and to give the next generation who are not as privileged, a chance at a better life.” His charity work will commence in Ghana this year from Accra to Bechem.

Vanguard News Nigeria