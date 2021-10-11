By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged health workers in Kano State to be alive to their duties and always show recourse to the ethics and professionalism.

He further urged them to be diligent when attending to patients, reminding them of the legal rights of patients in the case of an injury caused as a result of medical negligence.

The speaker gave the charge at the beginning of a 3-day training workshop for over 65 health workers in Kano to strengthen their capacity for effective service delivery.

Theme, ‘Improving Patient’s Outcome Through Ethical Conduct and Professionalism in the Covid Era,’ the workshop is the second in the series of the national health programme of the Speaker.

Speaking, Gbajabiamila said: “Our gathering here today is an effort to support the work of healthcare professionals in our country by providing training and support to ensure that you have the skills to navigate the issues of ethics and professionalism that are integral to your continued effectiveness in the business of saving lives.”

While recognising the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of the health workers, the Speaker who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum said that healthcare was on the priority list of the House of Representatives.

“Delivering a working healthcare system that takes into proper account the issue of healthcare access and quality and the welfare of health professionals remains a priority for the 9th House of Representatives.

“Over the last two budget cycles, we have significantly increased the sums allocated for healthcare in the federal budget. We will continue in this regard. The House has also been at the forefront of engaging with healthcare unions to ensure that the welfare of health officers remains a governing priority. We will also continue in this regard”, he said.

The Speaker thanked the Kano State Government, particularly the Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and other stakeholders for their support and effort at ensuring the success of the training.

In a remark, governor Ganduje, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, appreciated the Speaker for choosing Kano State as the next destination for the health training, having held the maiden edition in Lagos last November.

He said healthcare was being given the utmost attention it deserved by the state government which according to him was one of the reasons the workshop was a welcome development to the state.

In a welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, expressed delight that the participants at the workshop turned out en-masse.

Rikiji said healthcare delivery was at the heart of the Speaker, noting that he had dedicated a lot of time to attend to such issues, including ensuring increased budgetary allocations.

Also speaking, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, represented by the Director of Medical Services in the ministry, Dr. Shehu Usman Abdullahi, noted that both the Speaker and Governor Ganduje shared the same vision for the health sector.

In a goodwill message, the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Professor Innocent Ujah, eulogised the Speaker for being at the forefront of healthcare issues.

He said that all the interventions of the Speaker in the area of healthcare, adding that the association would continue to support him in whatever way possible.

On his part, the MD/CEO of Trutech Engineering Consult and Services, Mr. Joseph Aondona, said his organisation had health intervention as an area of Corporate Social Responsibility, which was why they supported such programmes nationwide.