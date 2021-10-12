By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the removal of Engr. Mu’azu Magaji Dansarauniya as Chairman, state NNPC/AKK Gas Pipeline Project and Gas Industrialisation Committee, KNSG-PDIC, with immediate effect.

Dansarauniya ‘s sacking was informed by his “inability to measure up with the challenging job, poor performance and insurbodination”.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Engr. Magaji’s appointment in April last year, to chair the committee was with the hope that he would work diligently towards supervising the effective execution of the project.

READ ALSO:

However, it added, he has failed to live above board in carrying out the responsibility assigned to him to oversee the project, to which the government attaches great premium.

“His leadership of the committee, which is to among other things, coordinate in close partnership with the NNPC on timely implementation of the project, has not been forthcoming in working to achieve the desired objective.

“It is hereby directed that the removed chairman hands over the affairs of the committee to the Deputy Executive Chairman, Aminu Babba Dan‘Agundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba,” the statement declared.

Governor Ganduje further thanked him for his serviced and wished him success in his future endeavors in life.

Vanguard News Nigeria