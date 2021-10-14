By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has stated that the forth coming congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is going to hold as scheduled despite protest by the Joint Stakeholders Forum led by Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Barau Jibril, along with four other members of House of Representatives from the state.

The governor who addressed the APC stakeholders meeting at the Government House in in Kano on Thursday dispel the claims by the Joint Stakeholders Forum who petitioned the National Headquarters accusing the the state body of isolating them stated that it is unfortunate that leading members of the party in the state are doing disservice to the party.

Ganduje further said that the aggrieved group don’t believe in the party structure since they rejected the party leadership from ward to state level.

According to him, these utterances should not come out from them, adding that it is foolhardy of a leader to say that he had never been consulted in running the party affairs.

He wondered why they took him as the scapegoat, while they have failed to deliver goodies to the people they represent.

“You have failed to deliver good projects to your constituents and you are facing problems then you accused me of your travails?

“The money you are collecting in Abuja has not come down to your constituents and you’re blaming me? You’re taking me as scapegoat to your problems.

“The congress will hold and the doors are opened to all from every camp to come and contest. It is either by election or by consensus.

“Even where there are no opposing candidates, the contestant will still be subjected to voting” Ganduje stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria