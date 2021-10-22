By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

FORMER Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has been appointed to head the Burial Steering Committee for the late Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

Recall that Dr. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, died on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

A statement by Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, for the burial steering committee, said the funeral programme will commence on November 4, 2021. The statement said: “Following the demise of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which sad event occurred on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, the former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has been appointed to head the burial steering committee.

“After a meeting of the Committee held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Abuja, a funeral programme was approved for Thursday, November 4, 2021 for service of songs/tributes at 5pm, while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11am. Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“Since the transition of Dr. Mailafia to eternal glory, religious, political and community leaders, among others, have paid personal visits to the Abuja home of the Mailafias. The committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the family. We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.”

