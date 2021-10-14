By Elizabeth Osayande

As part of efforts to celebrate international day of the girl-child, GAAP Orphanage Foundation recently organised seminar on menstrual hygiene for orphans in Lagos state.

One of the speakers, a Civil Engineer, Mr. Boye Falonipe who spoke on the theme:” It’s a dreamer’s world,” called on the girls to think big and aim towards being achievers in life.

Citing women in Africa and the diaspora such as Chimammanda Adichie; Angela Merkel amongst others who rose to the peak of their careers and calling, Falonipe, a member of the NGO boars of trustees, explained that the seminar became necessary to expose children without access to regular parents to issues of their health and career path.

His words:” One of the objectives of GAAP Orphanage foundation is to educate children especially those in orphanages. And sex education forms part of such education. It is very important especially today, the international Day of the girl child to give children who in orphanages or those who lack access to regular parents or facilities forum to learn things and for them to speak out.

” For instance,they may be shy to talk about sexual matters that is why we brought an expert to educate them on it. And saw the need to boost their self esteem through the mind stirring session.

” So our objective is to bring total well-bring especially to the children that are deprived of access or facilities other regular children have.” Mr. Falonipe reiterated.

On her part, the other guest speaker, a Nurse/ Midwife, Mrs. Mercy Osemeka noted that her session on menstrual hygiene aimed at correcting the lack of information on issues of menstruation.

Her words:” Here today, we enlightened the youths on what menstrual hygiene is , how to calculate their cycle, stay healthy and relieve pain during menstruation without abusing a lot of medication. We found out that some of them were having lack of information. So it is parents, teachers and government to see that children especially the girls get education on sexual issues and on menstruation.”Mrs. Osemeka.

Expressing delight to GAAP foundation, one of the orphans, 19 years old , Oreoluwa Lasisi, from Divine Heritage Children Home Ikorodu said she felt happy to have learned how to comport herself. ” I really appreciate GAAP foundation for the care they have been giving to us since they started collaborating with us. I gained maintain myself and how to manage paine during menstruation.” She said.

A of the caregivers from one of the orphanage homes present at the seminar, Mrs. Cecilia John-Adams from Bola Mofu Zion Shelter thanked the organizers for the educative ans interactive session.

Her words:” I am so happy attending this program. it is an eye opener. We enlightened us on how to go about with children in our homes. “

For the project management, GAAP Orphanage Foundation, Rachel , GAAP Orphanage Foundation , the non-governmental organization, a UK and Nigeria registered charity organization, main focus was on improving lives of orphans in Nigeria and Africa.