By Douglas Anele

As the continuation from where we stopped last week, it is important to reiterate that IPoB started mutating from a peaceful group demanding self-determination for the Igbo and their immediate neighbours into a more militant phase mostly for self-defence particularly after the killing of over two dozen people in Nnamdi Kanu’s family compound during of the ill-advised murderous Operation Python Dance.

Two, by sending a large contingent of the police and soldiers across the south-east and few areas in the south-south to deal ruthlessly with IPoB members the federal government overstretched the military and created a vacuum in northern Nigeria, including Buhari’s home state of Katsina, which Islamist terrorist groups have been exploiting to unleash mayhem in that region.

Sycophants and Igbo haters have persisted in blaming IPoB for virtually all the senseless violence and destruction in the south-east especially since the establishment of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the organisation.

Now, it is probably true that some overzealous IPoB members and ESN operatives might have carried out irascible actions detrimental to the interests of Ndigbo on whose behalf they claim to be agitating. Still, critics of Kanu and his organisation conveniently forgot that government mishandled the situation because of hysterical warmongering by President Buhari and his Fulani supremacist cohorts for whom just the mention of self-determination especially by any group from the south-east is worse than poison.

Anyway, no right thinking Igbo except useful idiots suffering from malignant iberiberism induced by insignificant crumbs they are eating from the tables of their northern enslavers would condemn IPoB for demanding self-determination, without acknowledging the divisive and disruptive impact of Buhari’s ultra-nepotic style of governance which empowers the Fulani to see themselves as overlords.

It must be stated without equivocation that the president’s unwarranted insensate dislike of, and condescending attitude towards Ndigbo (which is typical of leading Fulani caliphate colonialists) provided opportunity for a hitherto fringe IPoB to gain centre stage in the consciousness of millions of Igbo people today.

For members of the southern political class who believe that their northern counterparts are amenable to reason, fair-minded renegotiations that would give birth to appropriate geopolitical structure for the country, and concordance on the intractable issue of rotational presidency, remarks by several leading members of the Fulani caliphate supremacist cabal, including late Samaila Isa Funtua, Baba-Ahmed (spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum), and Nasir el-Rufai (governor of Kaduna State)should wake them up from their self-induced delusion.

During an interview programme in Arise Television last year,Isa Funtua, one of Buhari’s closest confidants and a huge beneficiary of his government, speaking ex cathedra about the clamour for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 argued that “They should belong. They should join the party [APC]. They want to do things their own way. Because they are Igbo we should dash them the presidency?

That was the reason I said, ‘Is it turn by turn Nigeria Limited’?” According to Sahara Reporters, at the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series that held some time ago, Baba-Ahmed affirmed that “We will Surprise them in 2023 because we will vote for who we want, including the northerners and nothing will happen. If we choose to vote for a northerner heavens will not fall.

We will choose who we want in this country. A northerner is a respectable Nigerian. We can live with our poverty, but we cannot live with a sense of disrespect. We will fight them to the end. We inherited the north that determined where Nigeria went.”Re-echoing Baba-Ahmed’s provocative stance, the resolution from a meeting held on Monday September 27, 2021 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, by Northern States Governors Forum together with the Northern States Emirs and Chiefs states that “The Forum unanimously condemns the statement by Southern Governors Forum that the presidency must go to the south in 2023.

The statement is quite contradictory with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.” It also condemned the insistence of Rivers and Lagos states government that each state should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) in its jurisdiction. Responding to the issue of rotational presidency, Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a chat with journalists stated that “We are not saying that there cannot be rotational presidency.

It can be done, but you have to come and sit with politicians in the north and dialogue and then we can agree to give our support to the south. But no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether northerners want it or not they must relinquish power to the south. That is wrong. It is not how we do politics and, in fact, it is foolish.”

Remember, the same el-Rufai was one of the few members of the northern establishment who had earlier recommended that in the interest of fairness and unity, power should shift to the south after President Buhari might have completed his tenure in 2023.

The quotations above are intended to highlight the fact that the current set of Fulani caliphate colonialists might not willingly make necessary concessions for the unity of the country, probably because they are still operating with the hegemonistor conquistadores ideology of Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, and Yusuf Maitama Sule, which lends some credence to the growing suspicion that even before independence a Fulanisation and Islamisation project has always been in the to-do list of the northern ruling elite.

Unfortunately, just as respected politicians of the First Republic from the south like Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Anthony Enahoro and others did not appreciate fully the existential dangers posed by Ahmadu Bello’s ardent desire for the Fulani caliphate to dominate and dictate and respond appropriately by joining forces to ensure it did not happen, the current group of leading southern politicians are too disunited, too preoccupied with selfish bulimic primitive accumulation to understand that the Fulani ruling class is laser-focused on making Nigeria the homeland of every Fulani from West Africa and the Sahel.

Collectively as political pachyderms, southern politicians apparently have not learnt from history, for they seem blissfully unaware of the disruptive nature of the dominant Islamic ideology that underpins the attitude of northern politicians towards politics, an ideology that recommends taqiyyah (deceit and hypocrisy) as a legitimate, Allah-approved, form of political praxis. Narrowing it down specifically to politicians of Igbo extraction, Rotimi Amaechi, Dave Umahi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Hope Uzodinma and others sheepishly supporting President Buhari, coupled with their refusal to fully endorse the anti-open grazing policy of several southern governors, state collection of VAT and insistence that the next president must come from the south, do not really know the full implications of what they are doing.

There is a growing conviction amongst Ndigbo that Umahi and other agbataekee Igbo politicians, through their slavish acquiescence to the wishes of their northern controllers, are mortgaging the collective interests of Ndigbo for their own myopic selfish purposes. That is why I have always maintained that blaming northerners alone for the vicissitudes of Ndigbo in Nigeria is wrong: it tends to obscure the ignoble role some prominent sons and daughters of Igboland have played, and continue to play,in the marginalisation of Igboland and its people.

Isa Funtua’s arrogant and condescending remarks concerning the morally justified argument for Igbo president in 2023 bears all the hallmarks of a Fulani supremacist who believes that the Igbo should beg the north (tufiakwa!) before one of them can be elected president.

His demand that Ndigbo should join APC to actualise that quest is an indirect or cunning way of asking them to bow to the wishes of Fulani caliphate colonialists who control the party, never mind the pretence that Bola Tinubu and his Yoruba kinsmen there are on equal footing as important stakeholders of the party with their northern counterparts.

The claim that Ndigbo want to do things on their own is falsified by the political history of Nigeria, while his reference to the inclusive politics played by Chief M.K.O. Abiola as a template or paradigm for politicians of Igbo extraction to emulate is disingenuous. In his very informative book,The Tale of June Twelve,Prof.OmoOmoruyi detailed how the northern establishment tried to prevent Chief Abiola from becoming president and ultimately frustrated him by compelling retired military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, to annul the June 12, 1993 presidential elections which the late businessman-politician was poised to win handsomely.

To be continued.