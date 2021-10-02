The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as part of efforts to minimise the risk of deaths caused by Road Traffic Crashes(RTC), has taken its public enlightenment campaign to Kwara North.

The Unit Commander of Bode Saadu Command, Assistant Corps Commander Olusegun Olusola, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, on Saturday, said that the campaign was an extension of the 2021 ’ember’ month safety rally.

Olusola urged the public to join hands in embracing the corps policies to enjoy safety on the roads.

READ ALSO: FRSC flags off ember months campaign in Kebbi

He said that the use of hard drugs was harmful and had negative effects on its users, noting that the issue of safety was everyone’s business.

“In our bid to key into the corps corporate strategic goals to minimise the risks of death in RTC, the RS8 11 Bode Saadu Unit Command held a mega rally on Sept. 30 to flag off the 2021 ‘Ember’ month safety campaign at the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) Park in Tsaragi, Edu Local Government Area, in Kwara North.

“This is an extension of the official flag- off and the theme is ‘Maintain safe speed, avoid night travels and enjoy quality road experience’.

“There is need for everyone to support the campaign to reduce carnage on our roads.

“I urge the general public to join hands together with the corps in reducing RTC on our roads,” he said.

He enjoined road users to always keep a safe speed and be conscious of other road users including pedestrians.

Vanguard News Nigeria