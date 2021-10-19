By Ebele Orakpo

AbidingTV Initiatives, a non-governmental organisation, is set to host 1,000 widows and widowers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to her yearly Operation Feed the Widows program.

The first and second editions held in 2019 and 2020 with over 300 and 800 beneficiaries respectively while the third edition scheduled for December 19, 2021 at the UMC Primary School, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Speaking on the reason for the yearly program, CEO of AbidingTelevision Limited, Mr. Arinola Olakanmi Yinka, said the initiative was to help the less privileged.

“It is a cause we are committed and determined to maintain by ensuring beneficiaries have access to food items to lessen the effects of the current economic hardship on their households. The Initiative also aims at demonstrating the love of God by spreading love to indigents. All our campaigns are cantered on people’s needs to further improve their quality of life,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “It is humbling to be able to put smiles on the faces of these aged indigents and I am excited at the stories recorded so far.”

One of the beneficiaries said: “I am grateful to God and the Abiding TV Initiative for the love and thoughtfulness. They have put smiles on my face and that of my children.”

One of the donors, the Bukola Olafisan Foundation, BOF, said the outreach program has become a vehicle for ensuring that these groups of people have access to nourishing foods for the holidays.

Abiding TV Initiatives with the support of donors is achieving its goal of making a difference and creating real life impacts within the society.