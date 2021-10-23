By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As part of efforts to help young people, especially women and girls to cope with peer pressure, The Moulded Teens Foundation, has sensitised youths on sexual orientation.

According to a statement on Saturday, the firm organised the sensitisation programme in Abuja for Senior Secondary School three girls.

“The foundation exists to help mould and empower teenage girls with all that they would need to thrive into womanhood,” the founder of Moulded Teens, Mrs Agnes Eleas-Eduga said,

According to her, the sexual orientation series has been on-going across the country since 2018 to prepare the students for life in tertiary institutions.

Addressing the participants, a human development expert, Mr. Oladitan Olowodola, said globally youths face numerous challenges, but stressed that overcoming them was a matter of personal decision and commitment.

He said, “The major challenge of any youth is the ability to set boundaries. If there is anything you must hold onto, it is the boundary you set for yourself. Society presents a wrong mindset to youths when they fail to set boundaries.”

Olowodola urged youths, especially girls, to avoid peer pressure in school, at home and wherever they found themselves.

He also charged them to build a sound character, saying it is what defines a person.