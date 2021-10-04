How to Start Forex Trading From Home - A Proven Strategy?

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The volume of transactions (turnover) in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the Nigerian foreign exchange (forex) market fell   by 32 per cent, in   nine months (January – September 2021) to $20.25 billion   from $26.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Financial Vanguard findings from the forex data of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that in the first quarter of the year (Q1’21) turnover stood at $3.7 billion.

In Q2’21, turnover rose sharply by 80 percent to $6.64 and up again by 49 per cent to $9.91 billion in Q3’21.

However, the data indicated that Year-on-Year (YoY) turnover fell by 82 percent to $3.7 billion in Q1’21 from $20.49 billion in Q1’20.

But the Q2’21 turnover indicated a massive YoY jump by 166 percent to $6.64 billion from $2.5 billion in Q2’20.

Similarly, on YoY basis the Q3’21 turnover also indicated a huge 162 per cent jump to $9.91 billion from $3.78 billion in Q3’20.

Meanwhile, the naira depreciated by N23.58 Kobo during the first nine months of the current year, as the indicative exchange rate of the window rose to N413.83  per dollar on 30th of September from N390.25 per dollar in January 2021.

In its latest Investment Views, analysts at United Capital Management PLC, expected a bright outlook for the naira in the window but noted that the CBN will need to devalue the naira to increase activities in the window.

“The   recent   pressures   observed   at   the   parallel   market   continue   to   be   driven by   FX   supply   scarcity   as   BDCs   become   more   competitive   for   dollar   flows.  

“In the   absence   of   any   CBN   intervention,   our   short term   overview   for   the   parallel market   remains   dim.   “However,   our   outlook   for   the   naira   remains   bright   for   the official   window   although   we   hold   our   position   that   the   CBN   may   need   to further   devalue   the   Naira   in   the   official   window   to   see   increased   activity   in that   window.”

