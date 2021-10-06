The Football made in Abia qualifiers in Umunneochi LGA Abia state was concluded yesterday 3rd October 2021.

The Football made in Abia tournament is geared toward discovering young football talents from secondary schools in Abia state. The tournament started August and end September 2021

The FOOTMA Talent hunt is in partnership with the BROOKE HOUSE COLLEGE FOOTBALL ACADEMY UK whose main aim is to discover young talented football stars from the secondary schools in Abia State. Brooke homes UK is determined to develop these football talents and at the same time offer scholarship for education. The lucky kids gets scholarship to study in the prestigious College, they will also explore their football academy.

The member representing Umunneochi state constituency, Hon Barr Okey Igwe deems it fit to sponsor this life changing opportunity to the youths of Umunneochi LGA.

This talent hunt tournament has been successfully executed in Isiala Ngwa South and Umunneochi state constituencies respectively. Others may follow suit.

The talent hunt started with ten (10) football teams from ten public secondary schools in Umunneochi LGA

Umuaku secondary school defeated Mbala secondary school to clinch the champion’s trophy.

The finals was a funfair. The Chris Odinaka Igwe multi purpose centre (Stadium) was agog with excitement from supporters of Hon Okey Igwe, member representing Umunneochi State constituency, members of the public and the Chris Odinaka Igwe Friends Club (CFC) members.

Hon Okey Igwe during the event encouraged the prospective football stars to work harder for the state tournament.

The FOOTMA Coordinator, Ezenwa Banham in his speech described the two finalist teams as embodiment of talents, he urged them to work harder to be chosen by the football academy.

Mr. Uchenna Nwoko, the representative of the Brooke House College UK expressed his joy and thanked the Hon Okey Igwe for his magnanimity. He also commended the organizer, Prince Obinna Ude (DG CFC) for his ingenuity in the organization of the talent hunt from the beginning of the tournament to the end.

The organizer of the talent hunt, Prince Obinna Ude thanked the participants, coaches and the officials for a job well done, he urged the young footballers to train harder to ensure that many of them gets the golden opportunity to ne given the scholarship to the Football academy.

In another remark, the Umunneochi LGA Chairman, Chief Ifeanyi Madu commended the member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Hon Okey Igwe for sponsoring the talent hunt and promised to join forces with him for the state tournament.