By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs have been ranked very low in the level of compliance to the provisions of Freedom of Information, FOI Law.

A non Governmental organisation, Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) disclosed this during the unveiling of the first Subnational Freedom of Information Act Compliance and Transparency ranking in the State to celebrate 10years anniversary the Act was enacted in Nigeria.

The MDAs according to the PPDC were ranked based on three main parameters, namely Proactive Disclosure assigned 60point, Responsiveness to request for Information assigned 20points and Level of disclosure 20points, noting that only the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) scored a total of 28points for compliance in disclosure of information and information request responsiveness between 15days and above.

Speaking at the event, the Legal Adviser of PPDC, Mr. Sam Offia explained that the sub-national FOI ranking was carried out in the state few months ago in partnership with the Akwa Ibom Access to Information Team, (ATIT), adding the essence of the exercise was not to witch-hunt anybody or state.

He said, “To ensure compliance with the provisions of the FOI Act, in 2013 the Public and Private Development Centre PPDC, launched the first FOI Act compliance and Transparency ranking. The ranking assesses the level of compliance of public institutions at the federal level to the provisions of the FOIA.

” The Sub-national ranking is aimed at improving disclosure practices at the Subnational, to ensure active citizens participation in governance and ultimately improve delivery in the states. Twenty-nine MDAs in Akwa Ibom state were ranked based on their compliance with the provisions of the FOIA 2011.

“We know that there is Official Secret Act and the Civil Service Rule which debar civil servants from disclosing information. At the national level MDAs are beginning to understand, and we have been getting positive results. The results we got when we started are not the same with what we have today.

“Access to information is critical in enabling citizens to exercise their voice, to effectively monitor and hold the govermment accountable, and to engage in informed dialogue about the decisions that affect their lives”

Reacting to the zero level of compliance in the state, Mr. Akan James of Democracy African Youth Parliament called for sensitization of the state’s public institutions to enlighen them on their expected roles and provisions of the FOI, stressing,“If the MDAs understand the implications of what this ranking means, I believe they will improve.”

Also, the representative of Development Research and Synergy Initiative, Princess Umoh expressed satisfaction in the assessment process and appealed that copies of the ranking results should be sent to all the MDAs in the state so that they would be aware that the citizens are watching them.