In bid to reduce unemployment, Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Company in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria. First Rhema Solutions Limited will be empowering youths in Oshimili & Aniocha North and South respectively through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Chairman First Rhema Solutions Amb. Mark Obi, disclosed this during a meeting with the heads of various youth group in the two local government areas.

READ ALSO:The digital banking revolution in Nigeria and the ‘Branchless’ bank leading the way

Obi noted that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector is open for everyone to take advantage of while giving them the opportunity to pursue an alternative career of their choice.

He also urged the youths to actively involve themselves in politics in other to be part of the decision making meant at transforming the State and the Country.

“First Rhema Solutions Limited over the years has done incredibly well in Technological advancement, and as a way of giving back to the society, we will continue with the empowering of our youths with the present day technology.

“This will help in increasing the economic value of our youths across Delta State and by extension Nigeria. It’s also paramount for our youths to also engage themselves in politics despite their major roles in their various fields.

“we will not relent in ensuring that the youths are equipped with digital skills sets needed to excel in the world of ICT.” he said.

The youths led by Dada Okolo ( Igwe Omenife) commended Amb Mark Obi for supporting youths in Delta State through the use of Technological tools.

Dada noted that Obi over the years has been known for his selfless service towards the development of youth.

Obi reaffirms his committed towards making ICT products accessible, affordable and usable with digital skills training, a strong sales and distribution network and to remain the market benchmark for productivity, quality service delivery and to contribute to the growth and development of ICT industry in the Nigeria Economy