By Olayinka Latona

THE newly installed President of Rotary Club of Lagos Island, RCLI, Kamlesh Jain has urged well meaning Nigerians to continue to partner with renowned organisations like the Rotary International in their quest to improve the standard of living of the poor and the downtrodden in the society.

This came as Jain kicked off the club’s 2021-2022 activities with a two weeks Cataract surgery camp at Kano with a target of 800 beneficiaries.

Jain, the 6th and first female President of the club stated this at her installation and public presentation of the new board members of the club at an event in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The change maker President said the eye is a very important organ of the body and that no one should go without needed cataract surgeries due to finances, adding that the surgical interventions will help to restore sight, improve productivity of the individual as well as boost the possibility to contribute to the society.

In her words: “These days we noticed that cataracts that used to be problem for elderly people, but surprisingly small children these days are now becoming victims. I was amazed when one of us, Rotarian Manu Lalwani, chair project mission for vision was talking about these eye defects. This is the reason we have to embark on this eye project.”

Pledging her commitment to the Rotary cause, Jain called for support, collaboration from members urging them to serve humanity in their various endeavours and be a true change maker.

According to Jain, giving back to society has great joy and being Rotarians, we always lead by our action and vision. “Our action, our character to provide service to humanity is such that inspires millions to come forward and join the league in service of humanity. We serve humanity with limited resources and that is why as Rotarians we appeal to concerned citizens to contribute to the Rotary 4T; time, thought, talent and treasure”.

The chief guest speaker, District Governor, 2021-2022, Remi Bello in his address reminded everyone that Rotary is a humanitarian organisation promoting peace around the world. He celebrated the role played by the Rotary Club in achieving the certification of Nigeria as a polio-free country.

He however urged the Rotarians to become more involved in service projects stressing that caring and serving others is the best way to live because it changes not only other people’s lives, but also the givers life: “Let us look beyond ourselves and embrace humanity. May I encourage you to lead by example during this Change Maker Year. We should lead by example and inspire Rotary and Rotaract Clubs to participate in projects that have measurable and sustainable impacts,” he said.