*Adeduntan, others’ appointment renewed

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Board of FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Nnamdi Okonkwo, as the Group Managing Director (GMD) with effect from January 1, 2022.

His appointment, which is subject to ratification by the Central bank of Nigeria, (CBN) followed the voluntary retirement of UK Eke as the GMD from December 31, 2021, having served two terms.

Eke’s retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process reengineering and capital market operations.

He has spent almost 11 years in the FBNHoldings Group, serving meritoriously in the last six years as Group Managing Director.

He has been able to build sustainable synergies across the FBNHoldings Group, fostering collaborations to maximize business development opportunities with diverse stakeholders globally.

Eke’s tenure has witnessed an upsurge in value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders, with a diversified and healthier portfolio.

Nnamdi Okonkwo, who succeeds Eke, is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, a position he was appointed to January 2, 2014, from his former role as the Executive Director of South Directorate at Fidelity Bank Nigeria.

Okonkwo brings to bear on the Board of FBNHoldings more than 30 years unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience.

He has a wealth of experience in transformational leadership, business strategy development and visioning, innovative corporate governance and risk management.

He has led the transformation of banks, with the most recent being Fidelity Bank, where he led the management team for seven years to achieve remarkable results culminating in tripling profit and shareholder value.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also announced the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Mr. Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank respectively, for another term, while Mrs. Tope Orhionsefe Omage was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, subject to the approval of the CBN.

Meristem Registrars Limited was announced as the new registrars to take over the Register of Members of FBN Holdings Plc in replacement of First Registrars and Investors Services Limited, with effect from December 1, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria