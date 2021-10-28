Wants other corporate organizations to join hands

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As insecurity turns out to be nightmare in the country, an agricultural firm, SWEER Global Farms, Thursday, expressed readiness to support National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on reducing substance abuse among young people in the country.

This was made known by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, SWEER Global Farms, Dr Thaddeaus Thompson, while speaking with Vanguard on the company’s plans on tackling drug abuse through its Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, programmes and projects in order to abate the illicit use of dangerous drugs that have heightened insecurity across the country.

According to Thaddeaus, the issue of drug abuse among young people is a great concern to him as a person and also to his company, because of the grave implications it has on the future of Nigeria as a country.

He also explained why his company is out to collaborate and support effort of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (Retd), which he acknowledged his impact and proactive approach to tackle the monster called drug abuse.

SWEER Global Farms is currently investing millions of Naira in the agricultural sector, and are based in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.

He said: “Nigerian youths are energetic and industrious in and outside Nigeria because most of them are talented and endowed by God in various fields of endeavour and have made their families and Nigeria proud.

“Our concern over the way young people are introduced and influenced by some bad persons who called themselves with all sorts of bad titles, they have not done well but are out to destroy the future of these innocent young people who have promising future, which also the future of this country.

“We are concerned and have started doing our bit to support the great effort of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, under the leadership of Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (Retd) because we see the impact of this fight against drugs from all fronts on daily basis, and it is appreciated by us.

“We really commend the Marwa-led NDLEA, and we are going to collaborate with them in advocacy, engaging the youths by organizing town-hall meetings, rehabilitation programmes, organise competitions on educational activities, basic skill acquisition programmes that would create employment for them, and other positive ventures within our capacity.

“We are already engaging youths in the Niger Delta region, especially Bayelsa State, recently we were at Tungbo Ebe annual Reunion Festival in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, organised by the Ebenanaowei (Clan Head) and Festival Organising Committee, to really enlighten the youths on ‘Youth Delinquency’ which leads to all kinds of drug abuse and insecurity.”

However, he (Thompson) called on other corporate organizations to engage in the fighting against illicit drug use and abuse in order to consolidate on the effort of NDLEA.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on other corporate organizations across the country to join hands with the government through the NDLEA to fight the menace of drug abuse in this country. Enough resources should be put in to ensure the youths of this country are rescued from the jaws of drug abuse.

“It is good sponsoring other areas that would help them but the fight against drug abuse should be the priority because without frontal attack on drug abuse our business environment and investments are at great risk, and with our collective resolve to join hands to do our part it will go a long way to reduce insecurity in our country”, he stated.

