By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Professor of Law in University of Ilorin, in Kwara state Professor Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan has called on Nigerians to claim their legitimate right by fighting for a just redistribution of wealth stolen through corruption in governance, colonization and neo colonialism.

Professor Abikan said this in the 206th Inaugural lecture of University of Ilorin titled ,”Not without the owner’s Manual:Your right to a share of the global wealth” he delivered on the eve of Nigeria’s independent.

He said,”Therefore,arise O!men and women of dignity,who have toiled and labored in the creation and accumulation of the global wealth held by a very negligible few,to claim your legitimate right for a just distribution of the wealth.

“Arise O! men and women of honour whose wealth of nations were stolen vide colonization,neo colonialism, corruption in governance,and manipulation of the system to claim your right to a fair share of the common patrimony.

“This is not a call for violence or carriage of arms.It is a call to liberty and true independence (on the eve of Nigeria’s independence) from the shackles of global materialistic hegemony which respects neither the honour of humanity nor dignity of labour.

“It is also a call to global peace, harmony,and happiness.”

The erudite scholar also condemned the current handling of inheritance in Nigeria which he said ,”promotes the destruction of the deceased estate when immediately shared among the heirs,many of whom do not have management acumen of the deceased.”

He therefore suggested that,”the estate be managed by holding companies and the returns shared at an agreed periodic time in line with the Islamic injunctions.”

The university Don also called on Nigeria and other nations of the world to,”adopt other Islamic equitable wealth distribution mechanisms like zakat, which shares the wealth rather than the income of the rich.”

