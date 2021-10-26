The National Youth Conference organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has attracted strategic institutional support from partners such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry, European Union and Zinox Technologies.

Other organizations who have queued behind the conference include Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Nestle, Guinness, Fidelity Bank, Halogen Group, Suburban Fibreco and Zkyte Technologies, developers of the App for the virtual conferencing for the over 8,000 participants who will join online.

These major boosts comes just as a new date was announced for the event earlier scheduled to hold from October 12 to 15 but has now been moved to November 1st to 3rd. The National Youth Conference is designated as a private-sector collaboration with the government to deepen youth participation in nation building, governance, economy, peace and national security.

While welcoming the institutional support for the National Youth Conference, Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare identified the synergy as a critical plank in realizing the success of the programme. He revealed, “the National Youth Conference offers a hand-shake to stakeholders especially the private sector to come together to actively engage our robust youth population in the business of governance and decision-making.

“The support received so far from all our partners from the private, public and international community is very symbolic as it aligns with set goals of the conference. The job of governance is not a sole responsibility and the National Youth Conference provides a veritable opportunity for institutions to identify with the youths as we deepen their participation in nation-building,” he added.

Also corroborating, Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Company Executive (GCE), The Temple Company who are the Marketing Consultants for the project, acknowledged the sense of urgency and responsibility especially among the private sector to drive youth participation in development.

“There’s a consensus among all organizations especially the private sector who have identified with the National Youth Conference (NYCON). Everyone we have spoken to agrees that there’s no better time to get behind youth development and empowerment for governance. The next best time was yesterday. The sense of corporate responsibility demonstrated so far is on the rise.”

Expected to draw over 750 youths from all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to Abuja, the event would also attract high-level officials from the three tiers of government, agencies, high-achieving youths, captains of industry, social enterprise organizations, international partners, erudite academics as well as influential religious and traditional leaders.

The event would provide an important platform for Nigerian youths to hold rich dialogues and proffer actionable resolutions. It is expected that these ideas can inform policy-making by the government of the day and future administrations.

Delegates at the three-day conference will have robust interactions along three key thematic preoccupations including politics, nation-building, peace, unity & security, education, innovation & technology as well as the soft power of sports entertainment & creatives. The outcomes would be harmonized to provide a framework and building-blocs of robust policies and initiatives with far-reaching impact on the youth population.