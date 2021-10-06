

By Luminous Jannamike



ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, rejected the Federal Government’s mulling over the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra, saying it would unacceptable and unfair.



The apex Christian body also said the government has lost the moral justification for seeking to apply such a stringent measure in the State, because “it has not lived up to expectations of Nigerians on security.”

CAN’s Director, National Issues and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, in reaction to the revelation by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that the Federal Government could declare a State of Emergency in Anambra, if it is established that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.



Adegbite said, “To the church in Nigeria, the tension in the land is a product of the collective failure of our leaders, both past and present. Those we have elected to lead us have grossly mismanaged the system and also failed to adequately discharge their constitutional mandate on security.



“Therefore, for the Federal Government to consider declaring a state of emergency in State in the country right now is unfair and unacceptable. It is not entirely the fault of the governor or the people of Anambra State that there are security challenges in the country.



“All the government should do is simple. Let our leaders provide adequate security for every State in Nigeria. Doing so makes more sense than seeking to declare a State of Emergency in any particular State.”



Nonetheless, the Bishop urged the people of Anambra and Ndigbo in general to cease the attacks on government institutions and personnel; stressing that wanton killings and destruction of public infrastructure were barbaric and abhorrent in Christianity.



“We, however, appeal to the people of Anambra and the entire South-East region to have a rethink and pursue the realization of their collective aspirations through peaceful means and dialogue. Lives lost cannot be regained and some properties destroyed may never be rebuilt,” CAN said.