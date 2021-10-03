The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has reiterated the federal government’s resolve to continue to provide adequate logistics and equipment for the armed forces to perform their assigned tasks.

Magashi gave the assurance at the Independence Dinner for members of the Armed Forces, organised by the Defence Headquarters on Saturday in Abuja.

He commended the military for the effort so far in ensuring that peace returned to every part of the country.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to ensure that welfare and wellbeing of personnel were adequately taken care of.

“I must assure you that your sacrifices to our dear nation are well noted by the federal government.

“Your interest remains uppermost in his heart and will continue to ensure that you are provided with necessary tools to efficiently execute assigned tasks.

“The Ministry of Defence will sustain it’s support through the provision of adequate logistics and equipment that would assist you in restoring peace to our dear nation,” he said.

The minister, however, urged the military to always maintain the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He commended the armed forces for sustaining the culture of military regimentation by organising the dinner, urging the military high command to make it an annual event.

“I will like to appreciate the commendable role played by the Armed Forces in the preservation and security of our fatherland from Independence to date.

“The spectacular achievements of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, militancy and banditry, amongst others, are well recognised and appreciated.

“While defending our country against all forms of threats, you are sometimes exposed to daunting challenges.

“Many have paid the supreme price in the line of duty while some others survive with varying degrees of injuries and incapacitation,” he said.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapher, said that the military personnel had continue to make sacrifices for Nigeria to become a letter place.

Mustapha commended the officers and soldiers for their commitment to one and indivisible Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the independence anniversary dinner was organised to honour members of the armed forces who had distinguished themselves in their military career, especially in war fronts.

No fewer than 24 personnel comprising 12 officers, including the Late Lt.-Col. Abuh Ali and 12 soldiers, were honoured for gallantry and professionalism at the event.

