A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Wale Raji, said that the Federal Government has earmarked funds for the rehabilitation of the Epe fish market in Lagos State.

Raji, representing Epe Federal Constituency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Epe on Sunday.

He said that several millions of naira have been earmarked in the 2022 budget for the upgrade of Epe fish market and other projects under the constituency project.

The lawmaker listed the projects to include an upgrade of the Epe fish market and the construction of stalls at Ilara, Ketu and Aiyetoro markets in Epe Division.

Raji said the project was designed to give the Epe market facelift to meet international standard, boost revenue base and encourage commercial activities in the area.

“The Itoikin market scheme has begun, the highlighted projects are basic necessity needs of the people in the area.

“Residents have been clamouring for the facelifting of the heritage Epe fish market to international standard.

ALSO READ: TCN: Facility repairs leave consumers without power in Lagos, Abuja

“Also, Ilara community are in need of market stores, which will be equally provided as well as the provision of market stores at Itoikin and Ketu neighbourhood.

“These are communities under Epe constituency and the projects are provided for them to benefit from the dividend of democracy and good governance,” he said.

Raji said the stalls would be allocated to market women and traders for free, adding that the occupants would only pay tickets to the local council to boost its revenue base.

“The idea is to ease difficulties being experienced by market women and traders in paying for the rent.”

The lawmaker said that the federal government had implemented viable development programmes such as conditional cash grant for the elderly, creation of employment opportunities for the youths and construction of six blocks of classrooms in public schools, among others.

Raji added that the government planned to execute more people-oriented projects to fast track rapid social and economic development of the area.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria