PTI 2018 Graduation Ceremony: A cross section of graduating students

Beneficiaries in universities to get N150,000, CoE students benefit N100,000

*They must be students of public schools, it says

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE federal government has announced the reintroduction of the bursary in universities and colleges of education across the country, saying it would liaise with the 36 states Ministry of Education including the FCT Education Board, with a view to effecting it.

The government explained that its collaboration with states and the Federal Capital Territory was to identify the respective course of study required respectively by each state, saying an award of N150,000 had been proposed for undergraduates and N100,000 only to NCE students.

READ ALSO: Groups hail C’River north APC leadership over zoning chairmanship position to Yala LGA

Minister of Education,Malam Adamu Adamu, who said this in his keynote address delivered at the 2021 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, Tuesday, said the reintroduction of the bursary was part of the resolutions of the National Implementation Committee constituted by the government following President Muhammdu Buhari’s pronouncement in repositioning the nation’s education sector and the teaching profession in particular, during 2020 World Teachers Day celebration.

According to the minister,” Beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their state for five years on graduation.”

The fund,he said,” would be sourced from UBEC, TETFund, and

managed by the Federal Scholarship Board.”

He said his ministry “shall collaborate with agencies like NTI, TRCN, CPN, NUC, NCCE, UBEC, PTDF, TETFund, and non-

governmental organizations organize training programmes in pedagogy and

information and communication technology for academic and non-academic staff.”

While disclosing that “UBEC, TETFund, and PTDF would assist in funding the

annual training”,Adamu said: “Government should partner with developers/recognized

institutions like Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSLB), FME Staff Welfare, and NUT to finance affordable homes for teachers on Build, Operate and Transfer basis.”

“The type of house to be constructed is based on a range

determined by grade level and personal choice – 2/3 bedroom home for middle-level officers and 4 bedroom

homes/duplex for senior-level and directorate cadre,” he explained.

Speaking on a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary

schools, Including provisions for rural posting, science

teachers and peculiar allowances, he said: “Advocacy and sensitization to critical stakeholders like representatives of state governments, through governor’s

forum, ALGON, NUT, NAPPS, OPSON, etc. for their buy-in” will be explored.

He said there would be the survey of the six geo-political zones of the country to

ascertain from states and local governments the

prevailing situations in their respective states and local

governments for an informed decision.

The committee’s document, he said,” is awaiting presentation to the National Council on Establishment, Head of Civil Service of the Federation and

the Federal Executive Council for adoption.”

“I assure you all those frantic efforts are being made to implement the resolutions to complement the delivery of effective and equitable sound education that will foster development and contribute to the evolution of a strong, democratic, egalitarian,

a prosperous, indivisible, and indissoluble sovereign nation,” the minister said.