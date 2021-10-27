By David Odama, LAFIA

NASARAWA directorate of NYSC has promised to key into the federal government directive on operation show your COVID-19 vaccination card to come into effect December 1.

State Coordinator of the scheme, Abdullahi Jikamshi gave the indication Tuesday at the induction of the Batch C stream I Corp members at the orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

According to Jikamshi, NYSC directorate in the state would key into the federal government protocols of showing your vacinatio card before Corp members would be admitted into the camp.

“We will ensure that the federal government directive on operation show your vaccination card are strictly adhered to in our orientation camp from December December 1st ;this year.

The state Coordinator who admonished prospective corps members to embrace unity amongst themselves and their host communities assure that Corp members posted to Nasarawa state are guarantee of their safety.

While warning Corp members deployed to the state against indulging in acts that would be enimical to the service of their father land, Jikamshi urged them to work within the role and regulations estabilishng the scheme.

Earlier, the Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier-general Ibrahim Shu’aibu called on Corps members to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccination at their places of Primary Assignment in line with Federal Government’s directive.

According to the DG whose address was read by the state coordinator, Abdullahi Jikamshi said the orientation course was meant to prepare Corps members physically, mentally and for their expected contribution to the development of the country.

The DG admonished the Corp members to always comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation course and beyond,

‘For gaining entry to public offices from December first, 2021, I encourage those of you who are yet to take the vaccine, to do so without further delay as the rule could apply to Corps members in places of primary assignment’ as greater emphasis will be on the vaccine for your safety” the DG added.

He further tasked the Corps members to always demonstrate high level of discipline and patriotism during and after their service year.

