By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its effort to tackle the problem of food scarcity in the country, the Federal Government, Wednesday, commenced the distribution of agricultural intervention inputs to farmers in Delta State affected by the 2020 flood.

The distribution exercise which was done by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, was flagged off in Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of the State.

Items distributed include; fertilizers, water-pumping machines, rice seedlings, knapsack sprayers, and agrochemicals comprising herbicides, pesticides, and growth enhancers.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area Mr Kelvinn Ezenyili, his deputy, Mrs Ifeanyi Ogbogu, and the Director of SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the flag-off ceremony, the State Coordinator and Supervisor, Emergency Agricultural Intervention of NEMA, Mr. Dahiru Yusuf, said the distributed inputs were meant to aid farmers to boost their farms.

Dahiru said; “the items are being distributed to the farmers to improve food production, enhance food security in the state and the country at large and avert the possibility of famine that may be occasioned by the incessant floods and other natural disasters”.

The State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Johnbull Edema, in his remarks, commended the Federal Government for complementing the State Government’s efforts towards ensuring food sufficiency in the state.

Edema expressed hope that the intervention would go a long way to address food shortages caused by floods and other disasters, admonishing the beneficiaries to put the items to judicious use.

Mrs Helen Ogbolu who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked NEMA and SEMA for the intervention, promising that they would be put used for the purpose for which they were distributed.

Vanguard News Nigeria