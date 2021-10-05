By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The immediate past Benue state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who resigned his position few days ago has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race with a promise to build on the legacies of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Prof. Dennis Ityavyar made the declaration Monday when he led a delegation of his supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, secretariat in Makurdi to formally inform the State Working Committee, SWC, of his intention to contest in the forthcoming election.

Prof. Ityavyar a former Adviser to former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said he would deploy his huge experience in the academia and politics to build on the foundations already laid by the Governor Samuel Ortom administration if elected.

The former Commissioner who reeled out some of his programme of action if elected, said, “as a Commissioner, head of economic team and a key member of the Governor Ortom’s administration for six years, l know the nature of our boss, I know his policies and whatever is happening in governance.

“I like to submit that among the people that are contesting, I do not know someone who knows about Benue, and who knows about governance more than me.”

Responding State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede who assured that the party would avail all aspirants a level playing field commended Prof. Ityavyar for making his voice loud by leading a large crowd to the secretariat.

He reiterated that the party would not give its ticket to any governorship candidate who might not be ready to build on the legacies of Governor Samuel Ortom especially in the area of security and sustenance of the state’s grazing law.

Commending Prof. Ityavyar, the PDP Chairman said, “with the caliber of people you came with, I know that they will guide you to do the needful as go about with your consultations. I have seen many people who are involved in Benue politics here I believe that they will give you the right advise to enable you emerge the candidate of the party.”