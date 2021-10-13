Years ago, Nigeria’s Entertainment industry saw the uprising in a spectacular way of video Productions, which has been spectacularly intriguing.

At the moment, about twenty thousand full length of films have been shot in Nigeria, with some Producers gunning for low budget Productions, with a request for high standard.

Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, has its followers and Critics, just like Hollywood and Bollywood, and with its commercialization, some film production has been top notch, while others are below par.

Although Nollywood is an economic hub, often seen as a unique brand, the films produced are displayed in DVDs and CDs.

Movie Productions churns its funds from sales of their productions, not basically on local or international funding, unlike what is obtainable at the cinemas.

Researchers say, Nollywood thrives better to other African countries movie industries, as it is estimated that, Nollywood produces over 2000 films yearly.

The Nigerian film industry has been segmented to Yoruba, Igbo and hausa. Historically, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). keeps record on the number of film Productions, it is recorded that the first Nigerian video was released in 1992.

Eleven years ago, the NFVCB estimated Nollywood’s total revenue at $160 million, the cost of each film was then less than $35,000 dollars (or €26,000).

With top movie Producers bringing Nigeria to the spotlight through its Productions, Mariam Anifowoshe, one of the country’s female Producers, has been announcing Nigeria to the international community, through Anny Productions.

With hundreds of production to her name, Mariam in conjunction with Anny Productions has produced the first Adidas campaign in Nigeria ( title – no easy way ) and top music video of 2021 – MOSLADO video shoot by TENI, MONALISA video shoot by LOJAY ft SARZ, LIE video shoot by KIZZ DANIEL, HURRICANE video shoot by TOMI THOMAS FT BUJUBANTON, YABABULUKU video shoot by Dj TARICO FT BURNABOY, PRECK, NELSON TIVANE, LALA video shoot by DAVIDO FT CKAY, BABYGO BY OTILEBROWN FT KIZZ DANIEL, KOLO video shoot by ICE PRINCE FT OXLADE, RUNNING TO YOU video shoot by CHIKE FT SIMI, THE KEY video shoot by TEMS, CHICHI video shoot by NAIRA MARLEY, WOMAN video shoot by REMA and many others.

Never has the showbiz industry been spot on, like these days of Mariam Anifowoshe, whose theatrical works, is a master class showpiece for Entertainment.

Nigeria has recorded a huge reputation rise, with Anny Productions involvement, in highlighting the talents domiciled in the Entertainment sector.

If there are times when Nigeria needed a brand Ambassador to showcase its cultural and rich heritage, it has been the time of Mariam Anifowoshe, using Anny Productions to bring the Nigerian Nation to the spotlight, to be reckoned with, in the comity of States.