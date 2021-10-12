Fela

Mr Rikki Stein, Ex-Manager of the late Afro-beat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, on Tuesday said he was attracted to the musician because of his resolve to fight for the rights of the common man.

Stein, who worked with Fela for 15 years, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Lagos.



Stein, aged 79, flew in from London to celebrate the life and times of Anikulapo-Kuti at the ongoing Felabration.



He said that the late legendary musician had virtues he admired, listing them to include courage, truthfulness, bluntness and genuine love for the common man.



Stein urged Nigerians and Africans generally to uphold the virtues to live peacefully and achieve greatness.



“The late Fela had clarity of purpose to fight for the rights of the common man selflessly.



“I advise Nigerians to emulate such virtues which will help individuals to achieve greatness,” he said.



Stein commended the sponsors of Felabration.



He said that the late musician deserved to be celebrated, describing him as a a human rights fighter, who used music to correct societal ills.

Stein urged Nigerian youths to explore Anikulapo’s music and draw inspiration from it to effect positive changes in the society.



“I am 79-year-old now, I look forward to a great Nigeria and Africa before I die; this is what Fela wanted to achieve,” he said.



NAN reports that Anikulapo-Kuti was born Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti on Oct. 15, 1938 in Abeokuta, Ogun.



He died on Aug. 2, 1997, in Lagos.

