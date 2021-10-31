An aged woman (name withheld) selling fruits has received a cash gift of N100,000 from Mr Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, founder and Managing Director of Fekomi Global Nigeria Ltd, parent company of Fekomi Herbals, to clear her debts as well as continue in her business.

The erectile dysfunctional expert on Tuesday made the donation through Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF) after hearing the pathetic story of the woman from someone.

Adefemi Lawerence who paid a visit to the woman at her business location said she has been through many difficult situations in life with four children to take care of.

According to him, the woman who sells fruits collects them on credit.

He said: ‘This woman has been passing through a lot with four children. She sells fruits, but mostly she collects all the fruit she sells on credit and returns back the money.

“Today, I paid her a surprise visit at her stand, I asked her what help did she needed and she said if she can see a sum of N100,000 to clear all her debts and continue to sell her fruits without getting them on credit. A total sum N100,000 was given to her and she was surprised and very happy.”

Lawrence during the donation urged Nigerians to keep helping people passing through difficulties, adding that they should make it a habit to support because “we rise by lifting others”.

Adefemi Lawrence is a philanthropist and sex therapist who uses trado-medical methods to treat erectile dysfunction, hormonal imbalances and others.

He is also a graduate of Psychology at the University of Ado Ekiti and a degree in the treatment and management of erectile dysfunction at Empire Medical Training, Florida, USA.

