Destiny Etiko

By Sylvester Kwentua

If you are one of the few who may be scared of pissing people off with your words or actions, Nollywood curvy actress, Destiny Etiko, is asking you to liven up and live your life, as your actions may either inspire or annoy people.

‘’You will inspire some and annoy others. Do it anyway,’’ Destiny Etiko posted on her social media page.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, is not someone to shy away from controversies. Interestingly, in September, she was involved in a mini scandal. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 19, 2021, sharing photos of the new SUV she acquired; she also shared messages from her friends and fans congratulating her on the acquisition of the car.

This came months after she bought a Toyota Prado SUV.

Interestingly, as soon as she posted the photos, reports that she got the SUV from billionaire businessman, Tein Jack Rich started trending. A report both of them denied. Etiko even went on to place curses on the blogs who, she claimed, were paid to spread the false news.