By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of neccesity pay attention to federal roads in Kogi State.

Fanwo who made this known on Sunday while speaking on the sideline of the 21 federal roads listed to he handled by the NNPC, daid the exclusion of Kogi roads in the list was a great error and disservice to the nation.

Fanwo said, “It is unfortunate that the centre of the nation is receiving such treatment. Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) has strategically concentrated the resources of the state in ensuring rural areas do not only have good schools and health Centres, but also good roads. Even his opponents are commending him for that.

“But the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing needs to do more in Kogi State. It is unfortunate that Federal Roads in Kogi are the most neglected in Nigeria. The Governor had visited the Minister on several occasions to present the sordid case of Federal roads in Kogi State. Our Federal and State Legislators had also gone to plead with rhe Minister to attend to Federal Roads in Kogi.

At many Townall Meetings across the State, our people have made their desire known to the Minister. Let us see what he will do with our Federal roads in Kogi State. Our people are the ones suffering from the effect of the despicable condition of those roads and the Governor is not comfortable with what is looking more now like a deliberate neglect of our Federal roads.

“We will continue to call on His Excellency, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola to please attend to our roads. The millions spent on ensuring palliative measures on those roads would have helped us fix more State roads.

“Kogi is the gateway to the North and South, sharing borders with 10 other states. We deserve better from the Federal Ministry of Works”, he said.

He also called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the nation, expressing confidence in the Nigerian youth to create the nation they want to see in 2023.