Federal Fire Service inaugurates training of top management staff

The Federal Fire Service launched the maiden training/retreat on Command and leadership for its top management staff in Akure, Ondo .

The one week training which began on the 4th of October, 2021 is to be carried out by one of the Service’s consulting firm, Vail Consultant Ltd.’

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Alhaji Liman Ibrahim, MifireE, icca, in his welcome address, revealed that the retreat was birthed for the purpose of equipping the top senior staff of the Service, with multi-dimensional management skills, geared at equipping them for managerial performance on the job, and hand on skills in handling management of fire safety and other related emergencies.

The CGF also added that the retreat focuses on enabling the participants to knowing the roles and responsibilities of fire Chief Officers, some salient areas of the Public service rules, the Fire service rules and regulations, and major incident management procedures amongst others.

Dr. Liman as always, aired his unreserved appreciation to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari who has turned a favourable sight to the Service since 2016 with the duo of the formal Minister of Interior, Gen. Dambazau and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for their unflinching support and commitment scaling the Service to exponential growth.

He recalled that the Service under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari can now boast of owning 141 modern firefighting trucks while 59 are ready for delivery in November, 2021, with presence in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. He also stated that the Service presently have a staff strength of over 6000 Officers and Men.

The CG revealed that aside from the year 2020 when staff could not be trained due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Staff of the Service has undergone several trainings both locally and internationally.

The Controller used the opportunity to laud the gesture of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who donated land to the Service for the construction of its Zonal Command in Ondo State.

Delivering his opening/flagg off speech at the event, the Minister, Ministry of Interior, ably represented by the Director, Joint Services, Mr. Peter Egbodo hailed the initiative of the Controller General for the training and expressed that the retreat is apt, and will in no doubt provide avenue for strategic thinking to chart a better future for the agency.

The representative of the Minister charged the participants to yield themselves to the training, and to also apply the knowledge impact on their work hereafter, embracing mentoring of subordinates who will one day take over the mantle of leadership of the organisation.

On the other hand, the representative, Executive Governor, Ondo State, Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure, Alexander Alake said that the training is worthwhile and should be continuous, while encouraging the Service to make good use of the newly acquired equipments and engage in proper maintenance of the said equipments.