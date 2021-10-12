The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday in Abuja renewed fight against roadside trading on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road, being one of the most strategic gateways to the nation’s Capital.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, explained that the renewed war was a demonstration of commitment to holistic sanitation along the Airport Expressway.

Attah said that the taskforce had dislodged two illegal markets located at Federal housing junction and the popular car wash bus stop at Lugbe.

He said that the markets were said to be contributing to the perennial traffic gridlock at Lugbe, especially at peak hours.

He explained that the gateway into the city, as well as other parts of Abuja won’t be abandoned to recalcitrant traders, artisans and their collaborators who are bent on defacing every available space for their personal gains.

Attah said the taskforce warned the traders and other violators to desist from reconvening the illegal markets, and other economic activities in an unapproved places.

He stated that apart from the health hazard which some of the markets, directly located under high tension electricity towers constituted the environmental nuisances of the traders’ activities could not be tolerated anymore.

The chairman restated the FCT Minister’s resolve to continue with the ongoing city sanitation both within and outside the city centre.

” It is very painful that these traders have returned here, after we have dislodged them and cleaned up this place.

” We shall continue with the exercise, and henceforth anyone caught violating the FCT Urban and Regional Planning Rules in this place would be arrested and prosecuted, ” Attah added.

On his part, the Secretary FCT Command and Control, Mr Peter Olumuji, said the taskforce took into cognisance of residents outcry over the constant criminal attacks at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission Jabi office junction.

Olumuji noted that the red light zones for criminal elements have been identified around the Cashew plantation located at the junction, stating that security cleaning exercise have been scheduled to dislodge the criminals. (NAN)

