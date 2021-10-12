By Olayinka LATONA

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Chairman, Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh and other stakeholders have emphasised the urgent need to greater investment in the Nigerian youths for societal transformation.

They noted that when given the right support, the energy and creativity of young people could accelerate development.

The stakeholders made the call during the 8th annual public lecture organised by Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria with the theme: “National Security Challenges: Youth Neglect?” held at the church’s national headquarters, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

Governor Fayemi who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, said the security of lives and property of Nigerians is a collective responsibility.

According to Fayemi, “it is only when all hands have been put on deck that the menace of insecurity in the country can be adequately tackled, otherwise the security agencies would be labouring in vain.”

Obi, the former PDP vice presidential candidate, who is the guest speaker at the lecture pointed out that the rising insecurity in Nigeria is traceable to poor funding and sheer neglect of the nation’s education sector.

Obi lamented the insecurity challenges and high rate of out of school children in the the country, saying the time to change the narrative in the nation’s education sector is now as implications for less commitment to it are currently affecting socio-economic life and national security.

Using Bangladesh as a case study of how any country can successfully drive its economy by investing in education and SMEs, the former governor insisted that investing on education, youths and Small Medium economy, SMEs would thrive the economy of the nation, adding that good education would also bring improved development to the country.

In his words: “It is very pathetic that things are going bad everyday in Nigeria. There should be investment in engine that drives economy. I have said it severally that SMEs drive the economy of every country.

“Poverty is something that is seen all over the world. It happened in China. Everybody is aware that China pulled over 400 million people out of poverty. It also happened in India, but in five years, they pulled over 200 million people out of poverty. It happened in Vietnam also.

“In 2008, the Bangladeshi GDP was $101 billion, the per capita was $753, while the debt was $50 billion, which represented 50 percent of the GDP size. Their debt has actually reduced because instead of being 50 per cent of their GDP, it is now about 30 percent. What happened? Bangladesh took the money to SMEs. Today, Bangladesh is the second biggest exporter of textiles in the world”.

The Co-speaker at the event, Prof. Cecilia Oladapo in her presentation lamented the decadence in the nation’s education sector, calling for a complete overhaul of the system.

Oladapo further called for upgrade of teachers’ welfare package to help produce skilled graduates who can obtain gainful employment in a rapidly industrialised global environment. Adding that the society is in dire need of a disciplined youth population that can only be produced through cultural and ethical reorientation.

In her words: “Our education system is in commatos and there is no hope of restoration now. Entire education need overhauling, the syllabus, buildings, salary of the teachers, all in dire neef of intervention. We are still running archaic syllabus, most of our educational equipments were bought before I was born.

“And no nation can actually grow beyond the level of it’s citizenry. Our educational system should be well funded”.

Vanguard News Nigeria