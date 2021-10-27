*We’re not aware of ransom paid — Police

The two nursery school pupils, Fikayo and Bolu abducted by gunmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital four days ago have regained their freedom after payment of N5 million ransom by their parents.

Recall that the two sisters of same mother were last week Friday abducted by gunmen in front of their mother’s house when she parked her ash-coloured Toyota Camry vehicle to open the gate of her house at Leo area in Akure, the state capital.

They were returning from an outing when the incident occurred.

The mother who left the girls inside the vehicle to open the gate came back not to find both her children and vehicle where she parked it at about 8:30pm.

Reliable family source told Vanguard in Akure that they were released by their captors at about 10p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims, Fikayo two-year-old and Bolu, four-year-old have since reunited with their parents after a Good Samaritan saw them by the road side and informed security operatives.

Vanguard gathered that the security personnel that night handed the victims over to their parents.

Eyewitness account said that “the victims were dropped around Okuta Elerinla area where a good Samaritan saw them at that odd hour and took them to the police station which is opposite where they were dropped by their abductors.”

The Police officers acting on instruction later handed the victims over to their parents.

“The kidnappers who initially demanded for N40m as ransom and later reduced the money to N5m after negotiating with the victims parents.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our girls.

“I can confirm to you that they have regained their freedom and reunited with their parents,” the source said.

Recall that police detectives recovered the gunmen’s get-away vehicle barely 48 hours after the children were kidnapped on Ado Ekiti highway.

