Ayo Ogunsan

Hymns and accolades rented the air as family, friends and business associates of renowned Dr Ayo Ogunsan, gathered for a music concert in celebration of his 45th birthday.

The ceremony which took place during the weekend at the Oriental Hotels, Lekki, Lagos, had in attendance relatives, business partners, colleagues and friends of Ogunsan drawn from different walks of life.



The colourful occasion witnessed an orchestra leading guests into singing 45 hymns some of which were anchored by the celebrant and his wife.

In what can be described as a show of love and admiration for her dad, the first daughter of Ogunsan, Mercy Ogunsan, considers her father as her mentor.

“My dad is my mentor and I feel so lucky and happy to have someone like him. He is very encouraging and very kind. I wish him many more fruitful years,” she said.

Also showering encomium on the celebrant was his mother-in-law, Julianah Alabi, who could not hold her joy.

Her words: “He is my son-in-law and since I have known him, he has been a very kind person and very religious too. He knows Christ and likes doing the work of God. That is why I actually gave my daughter to him when they met in Deeper Life Bible Church. He is a very nice person and I wish him many more years to come. He will celebrate 90 and even more.”

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion was a senior pastor in Deeper Life Bible Church, Philip Oluwi, who described the celebrant with so many positive adjectives.

“Dr Ayo Ogunsan is a very godly, very hardworking, an open-hearted, generous and a person who stays committed to whatever he is committed to do. He is the type that will make sure he achieves success in whatever he has to do. That’s just the summary of who he is.

“I thank God that he clocks 45 today and my prayer is that God will continue to lengthen his days so that he can do more for God and for humanity,” said Oluwi.

Elated Ogunsan, at the august occasion, was filled with gratitude to God, his friends, family and associates.

Addressing the audience in his vote of thanks, Ogunsan said: “There comes a time in a man’s life when you are short of words and you don’t even know what to say.

“I thank you all for honouring this invitation and I thank you all for believing in Christ and this opportunity to worship Him. I am promising the Lord that if He gives me the grace, I will sustain this so that an altar of this magnitude will be built for Him. I thank my friends, family and business associates for their love. I pray God that whatsoever I am doing that has made Him love me this much, He will help me not to stop doing it. If Jesus tarries, we will see more of days like this and the memory will continue to linger.”

Ogunsan, who doubles as the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), was born on October 6. 1976.