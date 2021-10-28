The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of denying them access to their son still in its custody.

His younger brother, Prince Emmanuel who made the allegation in a telephone interview with Vanguard expressed fury and frustration over the development.

He said he went to the DSS headquarters in Abuja in the company of a representative from the British High Commission and Kanu’s personal doctor.

However, he said, they were all prevented from having access to the IPOB leader.

According to him, the British representative was simply told she could not see Kanu because she is a foreigner.

He said they waited from 2p.m. to 5p.m. without success before departing the agency’s headquarters.

Justice Binta Nnyako had, during Kanu’s last court appearance on October 21, ruled that his family and counsel be allowed to visit him every Monday and Thursday.

His next court appearance is November 10.

Vanguard News Nigeria