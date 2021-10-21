By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A parallel state congress of the peoples democratic party (PDP) was on Saturday the 16th 2021 held at shagalinku hotel in Birnin Kebbi.



The congress produced one Ibrahim Manzo and other state excos, according to one Muhammad Idris Afan those who held state congress at the royal event in same Birnin Kebbi are already dismissed members not known by them as party members “what they did was a ghost state congress which produced one Usman Bello Suru whom we only know as chairman pilgrims welfare agency chairman not a PDP member”



He explained that, their congress had in attendance officials of INEC and 225 delegates its therefore the genuine state congress, he described the other congress as nomination.



On whether they were bankrolled by the former chief of army staff Ishaya Bamaiyi, Idris said he only supported us because he is a stunch member of PDP and a member of board of trustees, he denies any link with the former minister Buhari Bala who was rumoured as one of their sponsors “no body will recognise their congress since 225 delegates with 18 former local governments chairmen and some serving ones participated in our congress so we will not succumb to pressure he said.



Idris added that, very soon they resume activities at the same state PDP secretariat with all their excos as the duly elected excos of the peoples democratic party in Kebbi state.



It will be recalled that on Saturday a state congress of the peoples democratic party belonging to the former minister for special duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and one time flag bearer of kebbi PDP retired General Bello sarkin Yaki held state congress at the royal event which produced Usman Bello Suru as a concensus candidate.