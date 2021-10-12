By Juliet Umeh

Social Media Platform, Facebook, yesterday, unveiled new connectivity technologies that will bring the next billion people online and enhance their existing infrastructure projects.

The new technologies include: Terragraph and Bombyx.

Launching the products in Lagos yesterday, Vice President of Facebook Connectivity, Mr. Dan Rabinovitsj, said they have seen that economies flourish when there is widely accessible internet for individuals and businesses.

He said some of their commitments to the new connectivity technologies include investment in improving subsea fiber optic cables, using robotics for faster fibe deployment and Terragraph.

He said: “In Nigeria, increased broadband connectivity resulted in a 7.8 percent increase in the likelihood of employment for people in areas connected to fiber optic cables. While increased connectivity led to a 19 percent increase in GDP per capita in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Facebook Connectivity works with partners to develop new technologies for access to high speed internet. Today we’re sharing the latest developments on some of these connectivity technologies, which aim to deliver major improvements in internet capacity across the world by sea, land, and air.”

Since 2013, Facebook Connectivity has helped bring more than 500M people online to a faster internet and now aims to enable affordable, high-quality connectivity for the next billion people with emerging technologies.

According to Rabinovitsj, “Investment in improving subsea fiber optic cables and expanding their reach will better connect more people.

“Also, using robotics for faster fibe deployment will make fiber deployment significantly more economical through Bombyx, a robot that can climb the medium voltage power lines that already exist in so much of the world, and install fiber onto them.

Today, Bombyx is lighter, faster, and more agile than our first generation design. We are also making Bombyx fully autonomous, using machine vision sensors to better navigate around obstacles.

Bombyx aims to make the single biggest drop in the cost of terrestrial fiber deployment by combining innovations in the fields of robotics and fiber-optic cable design to increase the amount of terrestrial fiber on land — without the expense of trenching to lay fiber underground.

Furthermore, Terragraph which is fiber connections through the air has already brought high-speed internet to more than 6,500 homes in Anchorage, Alaska and deployment has started in Perth, Australia.