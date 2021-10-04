Topklass reality

After successfully entrenching its name as an household name for quality hair-care products, ranging from relaxer to shampoo, conditioner to styling gel, Topklass Cosmetics has just begun a nationwide online entry and audition for all women between ages 18 and 28 years, who have passion for modeling, pageant and TV screen with the wherewithal to grace the stage to come forth and contest in the coming Face of Topklass Reality TV Pageant.

According to actress, Blessing Ambrose (project ambassador) of the pageant, the maiden edition of Face of Topklass Reality TV Pageant, themed ‘The Golden Search’, is in line with the objectives of the brand in promoting beauty and values’ as a toolbox for raising strong and exceptional young women who will not only represent the brand across Africa and the world, but also use their influence to drive social impact in the society, whilst finding self-purpose and fulfillment through the platform.

“The show will be aired on TV across DSTV, GoTV and StarTimes platforms. The winner of this edition will walk home with a multi-millionaire naira global brand endorsement prize; consisting of a car, 1 Million naira cash, International business vacation, one year supply of Topklass Haircare products with her face on the brand’s labels and lots more,” she said.

The management further added that; “The first and second runner-up will walk home with African brand endorsement prizes, comprising N500,000 and N350,000 respectively, one year supply of Topklass Haircare products, and business vacation in an African country.

The host City and broadcast channel is to be unveiled soon via the show’s official websites and social media pages as the registration and audition progress.