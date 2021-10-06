By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Wednesday said there will be a temporary closure of the regular Drop Off Zone at the departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos due to the ongoing construction work going on at the airport.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu ,General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN , who made the disclosure said alternative arrangements have been made by the authority for intending travellers to be dropped off at the new terminal.

Mrs Yakubu said : ” The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify passengers, airport users, stakeholders and the general public that effective Wednesday, there will be a temporary closure of the regular Drop Off Zone at the departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos .”

” The temporary closure is to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international building.”

She however said, ” to ease vehicular and human facilitation around the area, the Authority has temporary opened the Drop Off Zone of the new international terminal to serve airport users, while the project would last”.

“Also, covered walkways have been put in place to link the old and the new terminal. The Authority will also open the new departure bridge to serve as an exit to motorists. “

” While appealing to airport users to bear with us while this project will be completed, we will like to appeal to passengers and other stakeholders to please comply with directives from security and traffic agents that have been deployed to ensure orderliness,” the FAAN Spokeswoman advised.

