A former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has advised relevant authorities regulating airport operations in the country to ensure the urgent opening of the Anambra International Airport.Ezeife, in a press statement on Friday, in Enugu, condemned what he described as arbitrary moves by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to stop the official opening of the airport.

He questioned the rationale behind the moves to cancel the official opening of the airport because of the security situation in the South East region.

The insecurity in the South East was not enough reason for NCAA to suspend the official opening of the airport, stressing that Nigeria as a country has always faced one challenge or the other, Ezeife said.

“I have looked at the whole scenario and found that it looks like politically motivated; and this is definitely wrong.

“Anambra Airport has being under construction for a long time, and I was informed that all the relevant authorities have given their certification at one point or the other.

“So what is the problem now?’’ the former governor asked?

Ezeife advised the authorities to ensure that they did the right things and not to fall under any pressure to thwart what is a developmental agenda for Nigeria