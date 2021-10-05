A new image branding outfit called “Exquisite Precision” has demonstrated its willingness to change how motion and still photography should work by introducing a first-of-its-kind image branding studio in Lagos.

The outfit strategically located at the center of Lagos mainland, Commercial Avenue in Sabo, Yaba was officially launched and unveiled to public on October 1, being the Nigeria’s independence anniversary day.

According to the management, it heralds a new beginning for corporate and private Nigerians who love a ‘state of the art’ touch to their image branding.

Speaking to journalists at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the company, Femi James said that it pleases the Management’s heart to announce the launch of Exquisite PRECISION Studios, Yaba Lagos.

“This is far more than a professional photography outfit.

Our vision is ‘to make you and your business look good’, to help you create lasting memories with passion and enthusiasm, in a way that has never been captured before,” he said.

Speaking further, he disclosed that Exquisite Precision team consists of photographers, videographers and creatives with passion and skills for various genres of photography and other professionals including graphics designers, digital marketers, advert agency and creative designers.

Also, speaking, Leke Oshiyemi, Executive Director at the firm noted; “EP’s tag line is ‘Think-Imagine-Create. Corporate Nigeria will see these expressions in our photography, videography, recording studio, marketing communications, creatives and advert placements. Exquisite Precision is the ‘GO-TO’ rendezvous when it comes to picture perfect portrait, fashion, commercial, product and events photography.”

He mentioned that Exquisite Precision Studio offers unique solutions for creative needs of individuals and corporate entities.

“Whether it’s documenting your wedding day, shooting your engagement photos, or capturing your corporate vision, there is a story that is dying to be told and we want to help you tell your story. The main goal is to provide customers with the most beautiful version of their business, products, or day, moment or life in genera,” remarked Oshiyemi.

According to him, Exquisite Precision is a well-equipped studio and has highly qualified photographers who will ensure that you get the best value for your money and time spent.