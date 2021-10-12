In 2020, Nancy Taiye Aragbaye had the vision to return home to empower the women in her home country — Nigeria. As a first-generation Nigerian American, desperate to find solutions to support women in her community, Nancy developed the LeadHERship Expo; a Leadership Conference aimed at providing resources, training, and education to catapult women between the ages of 18-40 into leadership roles in their career, business, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Speaking, the founder Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, said: “Far too often, the power of a woman is overlooked. We are not seen as change agents who are capable of creating solutions that drive change. This conference is strategically positioned to change that narrative and help women use their voices and discover their creative genius. I know the strength we as women possess, and the impact Strategic Solutions has made in the community is a reflection of what happens when you allow women to lead.”

‘’Strategic Solutions is a US-based business development firm, through this Expo we plan to empower over 2,000 Nigerian residents via entrepreneurial seed grants, non-profit grants, community development, and educational support.

‘’This year, our work will directly impact women, girls, children, and businesses in Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos State for this maiden edition.’’ said the Lead Coordinator.

On October 18th, 2021, smart and ambitious women across the country who are passionate about social impact and self-development are hereby invited to virtually participate in the premiere edition of the LeadHERship Expo.

Leveraging the outstanding lineup of growth resources and opportunities for both female business owners and corporate entrepreneurs, Nancy Aragbaye is set to launch a global movement for change, visibility, and social impact through the LeadHERship Expo!

Attendance is 100% free and qualified businesses will be given grants for their businesses. This is for all women between the ages of 18 and 40. All that is required is you have to be Smart, Ambitious, a woman both in the corporate and business world, a female undergrad in her semi-final or final year, and a woman just ready to make a social impact through business ownership.

Attendance is free however a pre-registration is required.